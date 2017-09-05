Roads blocked following serious crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a single vehicle crash that happened in the 100 block of Oceana Boulevard 200 block of First Colonial Road Tuesday.

Emergency dispatchers received the call at 9:10 p.m. for a single vehicle accident.

When police arrived on scene they found that a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on Oceana Boulevard and lost control of the SUV. The vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Medics took the driver to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say this roadway is expected to be closed for the next few hours for the accident investigation and ask that you please avoid this area.

No further information is available at this time.

