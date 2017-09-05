Redskins' Norman eyes big-plays, return to All-Pro form

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) Through his tinted visor, Josh Norman says he sees offenses like they’re on repeat. He feels like he anticipates what’s next.

“You find a beat because you watched the film study early on in the week and then a certain situation is telling me what is going to come,” Norman said. “I don’t even think about it.”

Norman’s vision enables him be one of the top-flight cornerbacks in the league, and his pride keeps him on the field longer than any other Washington Redskins player after practice. With a “sour taste” in his mouth from last season when he didn’t make the Pro Bowl and was the league’s most penalized player, Norman has been working on his closing speed and even more anticipation skills because he senses a big year coming.