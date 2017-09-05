Reactions to Trump decision on DACA program

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday began rescinding the DACA program, which protects young immigrants who brought in illegally as children.

The decision has led to responses from state leaders and local congressional representatives.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) was among the first Virginia leaders to chime in on the decision.

Ending DACA is a heartless decision that breaks the President's promise to kids who were brought here through no fault of their own — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) September 5, 2017

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) similarly expressed disappointment in the president’s decision. His statement read, in part:

I am deeply disappointed President Trump is ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. In 2012, we asked undocumented immigrants who were brought here at a young age, through no fault of their own, to step out of the shadows and undergo robust background checks in exchange for work authorization and temporary relief from deportation. We promised them an opportunity to legally contribute to their communities. Since then, nearly 800,000 undocumented young people have been granted temporary permission to live, learn and work in this country. They have been able to fulfill their dreams of completing college, getting a job, buying a car and owning a home, thereby contributing to economic growth that benefits all Americans. In fact, even without access to federal financial aid, nearly one in three DACA recipients have pursued college and another 40,000 have earned at least a bachelor’s degree since the program’s inception. In Virginia alone, there are more than 1,300 undocumented college students who will be impacted by this decision. These students are future social workers, teachers, engineers, lawyers, doctors, small-business owners and more. They are integral to our communities and economies”

