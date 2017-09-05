Man critically hurt in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man shot on Bagnall Road early Monday morning is currently listed in critical condition.

At this time, Norfolk Police have not found the person who shot him.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Bagnall Road around 3 a.m. Monday and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police are investigating this case as a malicious wounding.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.