Man pleads guilty in 2013 double murder in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was charged with killing two men nearly four years ago pleaded guilty Tuesday in court.

Jordyn Charity plead guilty to four felony charges, while four others were withdrawn in Tuesday’s hearing.

Hampton’s top prosecutor told 10 On Your Side this was a surprising and last-minute plea agreement. Charity was scheduled to stand trial starting next week.

Now 20 years old, Charity walked into court covering his face, as he faced a judge on charges that he shot and killed two men.

This shooting stemmed from a disagreement related to bike parts. The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Charity used a shotgun to shoot Kenneth Jake Wilson and Donivan Walker. Both of their families were in court today.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Charity shot Walker three times, and Wilson twice, before taking off on a moped. He later carjacked a woman and took police on a high-speed chase that ended at the Hampton VA Medical Center.

Charity was arrested and has remained in jail since the crime on New Year’s Eve 2013. After the hearing, Wilson’s father wanted to talk about the plea.

“He just made a mistake and he has to pay for what he’s done,” Kenneth Edward Wilson, said. “There’s really not enough time the boy could pay for the lives he has taken and the families that he’s hurt.”

Charity faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in November.

