Local Navy squadrons return from Texas after rescuing hundreds

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Local Navy squadrons returned from Texas on Monday, after spending days rescuing and assisting those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

“We definitely pushed really hard to get in there as best we could to help those people when they need it,” said Lt. Steven Nieto, a Naval Aviator with HSC-28.

Nieto’s crew headed south on Saturday, Aug. 26 and arrived in Texas the following Monday. HSC-7, HM-14 and HM-15 also assisted, totaling 345 personnel.

Once there, Nieto said he faced “some of the worst weather” he had ever flown in.

“The first couple of days were hectic,” said Tyler Skinner, a rescue swimmer. “The last few days, we could look out and see people waving towels, or an ‘SOS’ on the roof.”

Aviation Machinist’s Mate First Class Zachary Williford said the damage was among the worst he’s seen.

“I was a part of the earthquake in Haiti a couple of years back and saw the damage there, along with the typhoon that when through the Philippines… but nothing as catastrophic as what went through Houston.”

In total, the crews flew 480 hours, rescuing 357 people. They managed to save cats and dogs, too.

Williford said the local community assisted members of the military, too, providing meals and help.

“It was heartfelt to see the community show up when we did, to help us out and accomplish our mission,” Williford said. “Along with working hand in hand with the other squadrons that were down there. There was a lot of communication, a lot of teamwork… that really made the job a lot more successful.”