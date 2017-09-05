Kitty Hawk men accused of trafficking marijuana

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men are facing a felony charge of trafficking marijuana after their arrest in Kitty Hawk.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force was investigating drug trafficking in Currituck and Dare County. The investigation led them to the 6000 block of Currituck Road, where they issued a search warrant on August 30. During the search, the Sheriff’s Office says the task force seized a trafficking amount of marijuana.

Herndon Hunt Outlaw Riddle, 38, and Arland Marrow, 52, both of the 6000 block of Currituck Road, were arrested and later released on a $75,000 secured bond.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office CID and Impact Unit, Kitty Hawk Police Department Patrol Division, Nags Head Police Department CID, Currituck County Sheriff’s

Office Narcotics Division and NC State Bureau of Investigations K-9 assisted in this case.