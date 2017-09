PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We all love our dogs but how do we spoil our dogs for their good behavior? Jackie and Kathy from My Best Friend’s Cupcakes made sweet potato cupcakes.

My Best Friend’s Cupcakes

(757) 754-1148

MyBestFriendsCupcakes.com

Find them on Facebook!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by My Best Friend’s Cupcakes.