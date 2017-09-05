FOX43 Launches Region’s Newest Football Show, Washington Huddle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nexstar’s powerhouse FOX affiliate in Norfolk, VA launches the region’s newest football show, Washington Huddle Friday, September 8 at 10:30 p.m. on WVBT FOX43. WVBT FOX43 Sports Director Bruce Rader will host the half-hour show alongside a different special guest in the co-host seat each week. The show will be taped at WVBT FOX43 studios and air on three other Nexstar affiliates, Richmond – WRIC, Roanoke – WFXR and Hagerstown – WDVM, in addition to Norfolk.

“Our team is very excited to be launching this show and has been preparing for this for several months,” said WAVY-TV 10, WVBT TV Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “It has been an incredible team effort that involves each department and I am proud of the hard work and commitment from everyone involved. I believe that Hampton Roads will find that the quality and content from the Washington Huddle will be unmatched.”

Rader said the show would include all the hard-hitting action of The Washington Redskins play coupled with commentary from some of the area’s finest former pro-football players, including Aaron Brooks of the New Orleans Saints.

“We are breaking the mold when compared to traditional NFL shows around the country,” said Rader. “Not only will we look back on last week’s game and ahead to the next opponent, but additional key segments incorporating viewer involvement via social media, and nationally known Fantasy Football expert Jake Ciely, will make Washington Huddle unlike any other football show you’ve ever seen. It’s not going to be your Grandpa’s football show.”

WAVY News 10 Washington Bureau Reporter Brie Jackson will provide post-game comments from the Washington Redskins pressroom. Additionally, Washington Huddle will feature a segment with the nation’s leading fantasy football writer Jake Ciely. Rader said, “Jake’s Fantasy takes will guide locals better than any other expert in the field about how to position their fantasy players for the week ahead.”

Rader said Washington Huddle would tackle tough questions facing the team this season and provide insight into the psyche of players. “We’ll talk about what goes through a player’s mind as they step on the field on opening day, or the pressure a pro-quarterback faces,” said Rader.

Washington Huddle will air every Friday night at 10:30 p.m. on WVBT FOX43. It will re-air on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WVBT FOX43. If you cannot make a show, Washington Huddle will have clips posted before the next day on WAVY.com http://wavy.com/category/sports/redskins/