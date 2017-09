PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What started as a passion for ping pong in the family garage turned into a great way to give back to the community. We’re talking about the upcoming Ping Pong For Charity Tournament. This event raises awareness and money for mental health, brain fitness and helps four local charities, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Vanguard Landing, and People In Need.

9th Annual Ping Pong for Charity

September 15 & 16

Virginia Beach Field House

Register to Play at: PingPong.gives