PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The WAVY family has lost someone dear to all of us.

As WAVY’s pilot and mechanic for 17 years, Steve Decker and Chopper 10 worked together as one. He could tell you about every blade, bolt, and bearing that made our helicopter a formidable presence in the skies over Hampton Roads.

Steve died in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Suffolk.

In the coming days, you’ll learn more about who Steve Decker was and what he meant to us.