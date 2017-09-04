Virginia Task Force 2 responding to Puerto Rico ahead of Irma

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Members of Virginia Task Force 2 are heading to Puerto Rico ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The task force is sending 45 people to Puerto Rico from Virginia Beach tonight.

Virginia Beach Fire Department officials posted pictures to Twitter Monday of task force members gear up for the response.

Irma strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane on Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch has been issued for Puerto Rico.

The hurricane center said Monday that Irma could affect the island as a dangerous major hurricane.

Joe Fisher will have a full update tonight on the task force’s response to Irma.

VA-TF2 members are arriving at the POD, Fire Training Center pic.twitter.com/7aFlYjOn9j — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) September 4, 2017