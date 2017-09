PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway on Wilcox Avenue in Portsmouth, according to police.

Police tell 10 On Your Side they got a call at 2:30 p.m. for a deceased person.

.@PortsmouthPD investigating homicide on Wilcox Ave. Police got call around 2:30 p.m. for deceased person. @WAVY_News — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) September 4, 2017

The victim was male, according to police.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking news.