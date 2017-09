NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating after someone shot a man in the leg on Tidewater Drive early Monday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the man was shot around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Tidewater Drive.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates as they become available.