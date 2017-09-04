Man rescued after being trapped in water under a golf cart

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was trapped in the water under a golf cart was rescued Monday afternoon by Hampton emergency responders.

Hampton fire officials tweeted Monday afternoon that they were called to this situation on Mohawk Road at 12:50 p.m.

A 60-year-old man was rescued and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a non life-threatening leg injury.

Official tweeted that the man fell 4 feet into the water. Images posted to Twitter showed rescue crews at a dock on the Hampton River.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.