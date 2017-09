PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, you have come to the right spot!

Dawn Eskins from Carolina Cupcakery came into our kitchen and rocked our world with not one, but three cookie dough inspired desserts.

Carolina Cupcakery

1200 N Battlefield Blvd

Chesapeake

CarolinaCupcakery.com

(757) 351-1548

Also at Waterside District, Maggie McFlys and all 6 The Skinny Dip locations.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Carolina Cupcakery.