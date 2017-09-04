Crews battle fire at home in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Suffolk responded to a fire at a two-story home early Monday morning.

Fire and rescue officials say crews were called out to a home on Pinner Street in downtown Suffolk around 1:25 a.m.

Responding units found the back of the home on fire, officials say. The fire was kept from entering the main portion of the residence.

Officials say the home was unoccupied. The fire was called under control at 1:45 a.m.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.