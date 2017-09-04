2 seriously hurt in crash on Shore Drive in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Monday evening on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

Police say a brown Chevy pickup going west on Shore Drive failed to yield while making a left-hand turn, and was hit by a Lexus going east.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Chevy was transported with non life-threatening injuries

The crash has closed a portion of Shore Drive between Northampton Boulevard and Greenwell Road, police say.

