Bobby Scott holds 41st annual Labor Day cookout

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Va.) kept his Labor Day tradition going strong with his 41st annual cookout at the family home on Shore Drive. This year, however, candidates and constituents had some tough topics to discuss in between bites of hot dogs and hamburgers.

We asked Scott and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) about what to do with North Korea and its threat of nuclear attack. It’s a rare patch of common ground they share with President Donald Trump.

“We have to pursue every diplomatic angle we can,” Scott said. “But at some point you have to deal with what you’ve got. The president has rightfully said our patience is limited.”

“We have to make it plain to North Korea that if they fire anything at the US, there will be an overwhelming military response,” Kaine added.

However President Trump’s plan to phase out the plan known as DACA — which supports young immigrants brought here illegally by their parents — continues to leave him and democratic lawmakers bitterly divided.

“It’s such a bad idea,” Kaine said. “The president is breaking his promises. He said will be tough on immigration, but protect the dreamers. Now we hear that he’s not going to. Even (Republican House Speaker) Paul Ryan has said it’s a mistake for the president to backtrack on it.”

“There is no rational way you can go out and start rounding up children who didn’t do anything wrong,” Scott said.

Both Scott and Kaine say Congress should be able to pass emergency funding for relief for the victims of hurricane Harvey later this week.

Bobby Scott Cookout 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY/Aaron Kurtz WAVY/Aaron Kurtz WAVY/Aaron Kurtz WAVY/Aaron Kurtz