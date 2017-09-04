Bikers for Trump collects donations for Harvey victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People in our area continue to open their hearts and give to those who’ve lost so much to the floods in Texas.

Bikers for Trump parked a big truck near the Oceanfront on Sunday and collected all kinds of donations. The organization is sending nine trucks total.

Chris Cox, the group’s founder, says he believes it sometimes takes a tragedy to bring people together.

“This is not about politics. This is not about democrats and republicans. It’s not about our dysfunctional Congress right now. It’s not about all the mudslinging,” Cox said. “This is about Americans coming together and supporting our fellow citizens in Houston.”

Cox says they’ll be collecting donations and letters of support all day on Monday.