American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at ORF

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An American Airlines flight declared an emergency and landed at Norfolk International Airport (ORF), an official says.

ORF spokesman Steve Sterling says there was smoke in the cockpit of a flight headed from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Miami.

No injuries have been reported, and Sterling says the plane landed safely. A total of 202 passengers were on board the flight, according to Sterling.

Sterling say the passengers could get deplaned.

