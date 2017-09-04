After chaotic offseason, Redskins should still be contenders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) The difference between the Washington Redskins making and missing the playoffs last season might’ve been as close as a fumble in Detroit or a missed field goal in London.

But all the Redskins had to do was win a Week 17 home game against the New York Giants, who were locked into a playoff spot and had nothing to play for. It didn’t go well.

“We should not have lost the last game of the season,” team president Bruce Allen said. “And from that Giant game on, the direction of this organization was: `We have to get better. We have to find out ways to win that game when we have that opportunity.'”