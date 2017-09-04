3 juveniles detained following police chase in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three juveniles were arrested early Monday morning after leading police on a chase in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police spokesperson Kelly Elliot says the chase happened around 4:40 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Road and Battlefield Boulevard, after a vehicle refused to stop.

Elliot says the chase ended at Mt. Pleasant Road and Fentress Road — a mile and a half down the road. It was discovered that the vehicle had been stolen.

Three juveniles were taken into custody following the chase, according Elliot. Charges are pending.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.