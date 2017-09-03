Virginia State upsets Norfolk State in Labor Day Classic

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Virginia State quarterback Cordelral Cook rushed for two touchdowns, and Virginia State held off Norfolk State to win the Labor Day Classic 14-10. Coach Latrell Scott’s team, though formidable on defense, showed inconsistency on offense behind starting quarterback Trip Harrington, who completed just 6-of-12 passes for 49 yards and no touchdowns.

Juwan Carter replaced Harrington for much of the second half, and nearly led the Spartans (0-1) to a comeback win, but was picked off by Kurtis Brooks at the Trojan 17 in the final seconds of the game.

NSU’s only touchdown came on defense, when Nigel Chavis recovered a dropped snap in the endzone at the start of the second quarter.