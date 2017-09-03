Old Dominion wins season opener over Albany 31-17

NORFOLK (WAVY) — On a rainy Saturday at S.B. Ballard Stadium, Old Dominion won its season opener by defeating FCS program Albany 31-17.

Redshirt sophomore Blake LaRussa started his first college game and threw for 161 yards and connected with Jonathan Duhart on a 55-yard touchdown throw to cement the win.

LaRussa was 14 of 20 and threw two interceptions. Junior college transfer Jordan Hoy also saw playing time at quarterback, going 4 of 6 for 26 yards.

Old Dominion led the entire game but Albany got two quick touchdowns, including a 31-yard scoring run from Karl Mofor, to cut the gap to 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Two plays later, LaRussa threw the long strike from his own 45 to Duhart, who hauled it in around the 20 and eluded a trio of defenders before diving into the end zone. LaRussa finished 14 of 20 passing but had two interceptions.

ODU also got a 41-yard touchdown run from Ray Lawry, along with rushing TDs from Brandon Simmons and Gemonta Jackson. Nick Rice had a 26-yard field goal.

The Monarchs play at UMass next Saturday.