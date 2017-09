NORFOLK, Va (WAVY)- The Norfolk Police Department hosted a free haircut event called Five-O and Fades Sunday afternoon.

Families lined up at Southside Stem Academy at Campostella throughout the day. Local barbers partnered with the police department for the event.

The event included fun games, basketball, and food with officers. Up to 200 free haircuts and encouraging words for a successful school year were given to school aged youth.