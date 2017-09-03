Norfolk Police investigating homicide in Ocean View

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating after a body was found Sunday morning in Ocean View.

Police dispatch says they received a call around 5:50 Sunday morning about a person with an unknown problem in the 2100 block of Pretty Lake Avenue.

Officers found an adult man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. They say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will provide the official cause of death.

Officials will not release the man’s identity until his family members have been notified.

Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time, but encouraged anyone with information about this incident to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).