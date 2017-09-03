Motorcyclist seriously injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after colliding with a car on Carolina Road in Suffolk Sunday evening.

Suffolk Police spokesperson Diana Klink, said Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the accident just before 6:30pm in the 1100 block of Carolina Road.

The adult male driver of the motorcycle received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel after he was thrown from his bike after colliding with a 4-door passenger vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, and only person in the vehicle, was not injured.

The northbound and southbound lanes of the roadway were closed immediately following the accident. At this time southbound traffic is being detoured down Turlington Road.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.