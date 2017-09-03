Father in hospital after rescuing son from strong rip currents

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Chip Melton says a 35-year-old man is currently listed in serious but stable condition at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after he rescued his son off Corolla Beach Saturday.

Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. for a water rescue off the Pine Island section near milepost 3. A man was trying to rescue his son but was overcome by the strong rip current himself, according to Melton.

The 35-year-old beachgoer was rescued by bystanders and was initially reported to be in cardiac arrest until medics arrived. EMS successfully resuscitated the man and was airlifted by Nightingale to the hospital.

At the time of the incident, beach officials had downgraded red flags to yellow flags but there was still a danger warning for rough surf conditions.

Melton tells 10 On Your Side the son is okay and never went to the hospital as he did not require medical attention.

