Chesapeake woman fills truck with supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – An 18-wheeler filled with donations took off from Chesapeake Saturday afternoon and it is bound for Houston.

We spoke with organizer Bri’Anne Green earlier this week.

Crews packed up the truck at Bethany Baptist Church. The load included more than 30,000 bottles of water, clothes, shoes, food, diapers and other essentials.

Green collected the items in just three days after her Facebook post blew up. She says people donated from as far away as Elizabeth City.

“It just goes to show that it’s not about who you are or where you come from that everybody has a heart,” said Green. “It’s all about humanity and giving back to the people who have lost.”

Time Dispatch Services in Portsmouth donated the truck.

Green is making the 22-hour journey herself to make sure the donations make it safely to Houston.