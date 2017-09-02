Smithfield Foods to donate $100k to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – Smithfield Foods will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross to assist the ongoing relief efforts caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The company announced it will match two-to-one all donations made by its more than 40,000 U.S. employees to the American Red Cross.

Smithfield has also mobilized Helping Hungry Homes. Through Helping Hungry Homes, Smithfield has donated more than 300,000 pounds of protein to Feeding America food banks in southeast Texas and Operation BBQ Relief, which provides meals to displaced residents and emergency personnel during times of natural and other disasters.

“At Smithfield, we’re committed to helping communities and our people are passionate about helping their neighbors in need,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of Smithfield Foods. “It’s truly inspiring to witness the entire company rallying together in support of those impacted by this devastating storm.”

Smithfield will continue to work with response organizations to assess the region’s immediate needs and recovery in the coming weeks.