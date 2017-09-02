North Carolina governor signs orders to help gasoline supply

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed executive orders to ensure gasoline gets in and through the state, and that motorists don’t get ripped off at the pump.

Cooper on Thursday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency to temporarily waive the cap on the maximum hours of service restrictions for fuel vehicles traveling in and through the state. The order helps gasoline move in and through North Carolina more easily and quickly in response to problems caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Another executive order declares an abnormal market disruption for gasoline based on the temporary shutdown of Texas and Louisiana fuel refineries due to Harvey. As a result, the state’s price gouging law against overcharging during a crisis is now in effect for the next 45 days.