Newport News man convicted of carjacking a veteran

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man was convicted by a federal jury on charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence on Thursday.

Court documents show that 21-year-old Adrian D. Briggs pulled out a gun and threatened the victim before carjacking him in a hotel parking lot in Newport News on Aug. 11, 2016. Briggs was indicted for the incident on April 11.

During the incident, Briggs brandished a firearm and threatened the victim, who is a U.S. Army veteran. The victim loaned Briggs his cell phone, which Briggs then took along with the victims 2014 Hyundai Elantra. Video footage showed a man matching the description of the suspect entering the hotel before the carjacking, and another video showing the same person pulling into a nearby 7-Eleven in the victim’s car just before using the victim’s credit card at the location.

The DNA was identified by fingerprints in the victim’s car, and the victim positively identified Briggs from a photo spread. Briggs had used the victim’s cell phone to call his mother and sister on the morning of the crime according to phone records.

Briggs was found guilty on two counts of carjacking and brandishing or possessing a firearm on Aug. 31.

His is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29 and faces 22 years in prison.