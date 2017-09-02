Elizabeth City State sees 1st enrollment increase in 7 years

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY/AP) — Enrollment has increased for the first time in seven years at one of North Carolina’s historically black universities, an uptick that the school’s chancellor says is not a one-time event.

Elizabeth City State University’s enrollment grew by 54 students, from 1,357 last fall to 1,411 this year. That broke a run of annual declines since 2010 when 3,307 students enrolled at the university.

The 2017 fall semester has seen the largest freshman class at Elizabeth City State University in five years

Chancellor Thomas Conway Jr. says the increase is not a blip and that the university has laid a foundation.

The successful recruitment of a strong freshman class and an increase in the number of Transfer Students over last year are major factors accounting for the enrollment increase.