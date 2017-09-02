Dare County warns residents of phone scam

DARE COUNTY, N.C (WAVY) — A phone scam is making the rounds in Dare County.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are calling people, and claim people owe money for various different reasons and say they are to pay immediately to avoid a warrant being issued and/or arrested.

The following are tips from police so you can protect yourself:

Do not believe your caller I.D. Scammers can fake caller I.D. numbers

Spot imposters that claim to be from a Government entity or charitable organization.

Do not give out personal information and/or do not pay with a credit card over the phone.

Do not be in a hurry to make a decision.

Hang up on robocalls

Do not make wire / electronic money transfers to an unknown person.

If you receive a phone call like this, do not give out any financial or personal information. Instead, call your local law enforcement.