Bald eagle hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach bald eagle known as “HK” was hit by a vehicle and injured on Friday.

The Wildlife Life Center of Virginia said that HK was taken to a local veterinarian, who looked him over and stabilized him before he was transported to the center in Waynesboro.

HK was described as “bright and feisty” while being restrained for examination. Blood was found in his mouth, which indicates internal trauma.

Radiographs revealed bruising in HK’s lungs and a fracture of one of his right leg bones, which is scheduled to be surgically repaired next week. Vets removed the federal identifying band around HK’s leg in case of swelling.

HK hatched in 2009 at a nest at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens and is spotted and photographed by the local birding community, according to the Virginia Wildlife Center.

He’s recently been nesting at the Honey Bee Golf Course in Virginia Beach.