American Music Festival headliners moved to Va. Beach Convention Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The 5th Street Main Stage beach concerts are being moved inside the Virginia Beach Convention Center this evening.

The American Music Festival announced that the other concerts Saturday will go on as scheduled, weather permitting.

The American Music Festival had canceled all shows scheduled for Friday due to high winds and rain at the Oceanfront.

Headliners Rebelution and Michael Franti & Spearhead will be performing. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Building capacity is limited, so anyone attending should arrive early. They will be admitted on a first-come basis.

Sunday’s concerts on the beach are planned to go on as scheduled.