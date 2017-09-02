25-year-old man in hospital after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 25-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound is in the hospital Saturday night.

Newport News Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of 37th Street for a shooting around 8:45 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, the victim told police that he was standing in front of a home when he heard gunshots being fired and was struck by a bullet.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

