Woman has purse, car stolen while shopping in Norfolk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman is offering a reward for her stolen purse and cell phone after she says it was snatched at a local Wal-Mart.

Norfolk police say they responded to the Wal-Mart on Military Highway around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday after someone snatched a woman’s purse out of her shopping cart.

“It happened so fast. I had not been inside of Wal-Mart for more than two or three minutes when this happened. I feel so violated right now,” said the victim, Brenda, who only wants to go by her first name.

Brenda says she usually secures her purse to the shopping cart with the straps used to buckle children into the cart.

“I was walking through the store. I was getting ready to lock it up when something caught my eye. I knelt down to look at the product,” she said.

Brenda says she saw out of the corner of her eye the cart move but when she looked up, no one was there. That’s when she noticed her purse was missing.

“I started freaking out, screaming, yelling. ‘The guy stole my purse! The guy stole my purse!’ Everyone started running to the back entrance and when everyone got outside, he disappeared into thin air,” she said.

Brenda says because they didn’t find anybody outside. She doubted herself and believed she might have accidentally left the purse in her car.

“I go to the parking lot to check on my car and see my car is gone,” said Brenda.

On top of her purse and car stolen, officers say the person who took the car also hit two other vehicles before leaving it behind.

Brenda says it’s been traumatic dealing with this ordeal, through canceling credit cards, getting her phone turned off and replacing the locks at her home, but she’s hoping to get her phone back, which is full of irreplaceable memories.

“I cannot replace the pictures of my grandchildren, my dog that passed away or my family,” she said.

She wants other shoppers to use this as a word of warning to always be on the lookout when shopping.

“If people are aware of their surroundings and don’t leave their things unattended, maybe this wouldn’t happen,” she said

Brenda is offering a reward for the returned items. She says her purse is an oblong-shaped, with zippers, is suede and is a reddish-brown color.

If you have any information you can contact the Norfolk Police Department or you can email 10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon at kara.dixon@wavy.com.