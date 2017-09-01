Video: Pickup truck driver hits school bus in North Carolina

MT. AIRY, N.C. (NBC) — Dashcam video shows just how much worse things could have been when a suspected DWI driver hit a school bus carrying 21 students.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon in Mt. Airy, North Carolina — about 38 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.

In the video, you can see a red pickup truck veer into oncoming traffic and into the North Carolina school bus. The near head-on collision throws the hood off the bus.

Police say the truck then rolled and burst into flames.

The bus driver says the kids on board — who ranged between kindergarten and fifth grade — remained calm and followed him off the bus, and stayed on a small hill until emergency responders arrived.

The driver of the pickup truck has been charged with driving left of center and DWI.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says the he took a breathalyzer test at the scene and blew a .11 — which is .07 above the legal limit.