NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Marshals Service is warning people about the a telephone scam in Hampton Roads.

In the scam, a caller attempts to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty.

Authorities say scammers may even provide information like badge numbers or the names of actual law enforcement officials.

But the Marshals Service says they do not call anyone to arrange payment of fines over the phone.