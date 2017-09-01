United Way collecting donations for Harvey relief efforts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way system is responding to support recovery and relief in Texas as the Lone Star state deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Locally, the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula is accepting donations at United Way’s office, 11820 Fountain Way, Suite 206, Newport News or online. Money will be given to United Ways in Texas to directly help relief efforts there.

“We live in such a generous community,” said United Way of the Virginia Peninsula President and CEO Steven S. Kast. “We have received an outpouring of calls and emails from people asking, ‘How can we help?’ United Ways across the country will rally for these communities in the months and years ahead.”