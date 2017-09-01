Two men face drug charges after warrant served at smoke shop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a Chesapeake smoke shop Thursday.

Officers with the Chesapeake Police Department’s special investigations unit, along with Virginia State Police, served the warrant at Happy Daze, located in the 3000 block of S. Military Highway.

William Barnes, 55, was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of Schedule I narcotic and conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I narcotic. Andrew Murphy, 24, was also arrested. He faces a charge of conspiracy to distribute a Schedule I narcotic.

Both men are currently being held in the Chesapeake City Jail.

Police say they are still investigating and more charges are pending.

