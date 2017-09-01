THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Tallwood stuns Green Run in OT

A number of Hampton Roads teams took to the gridiron for some Thursday night football. In maybe the game of the night, Tallwood erased a 20-0 deficit to beat visiting Green Run 31-28 in overtime.

Bruton 28, King William 14

Deep Creek 29, Grassfield 7

Dinwiddie 61, Smithfield 38

Hampton 44, Denbigh 6

Hermitage 27, Henrico 12

Highland Springs 47, Woodside 12

Hopewell 54, Tabb 19

James River-Buchanan 28, Randolph Henry 14

Kellam 35, Kempsville 14

Landstown 15, Bayside 10

Norcom 15, Lafayette 10

Ocean Lakes 48, First Colonial 14

Salem-Va. Beach 41, Princess Anne 6

Tallwood 31, Green Run 28

Washington & Lee 61, Mathews 6

Yorktown 20, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 14