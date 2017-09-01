THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Tallwood stuns Green Run in OT

A number of Hampton Roads teams took to the gridiron for some Thursday night football. In maybe the game of the night, Tallwood erased a 20-0 deficit to beat visiting Green Run 31-28 in overtime.
Bruton 28, King William 14
Deep Creek 29, Grassfield 7
Dinwiddie 61, Smithfield 38
Hampton 44, Denbigh 6
Hermitage 27, Henrico 12
Highland Springs 47, Woodside 12
Hopewell 54, Tabb 19
James River-Buchanan 28, Randolph Henry 14
Kellam 35, Kempsville 14
Landstown 15, Bayside 10
Norcom 15, Lafayette 10
Ocean Lakes 48, First Colonial 14
Salem-Va. Beach 41, Princess Anne 6
Tallwood 31, Green Run 28
Washington & Lee 61, Mathews 6
Yorktown 20, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 14