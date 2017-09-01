Portsmouth church to host benefit concert for Harvey victims

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — New Testament Church will be hosting a benefit concert Monday for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“Heart for Houston” starts at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 403 Rapidan Street in Portsmouth.

The event will feature musical performances from artists including Alex Holt and Free Worship, Earl Bynum and the Mount Unity Choir, Chris House, Patrick Riddick and D’vyne Worship, Titus Jackson and more.

Donations will be accepted in the form of gift cards from Home Depot, Wal-Mart, Lowes, Visa and MasterCard.