VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A police cruiser was involved in an accident Friday in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers say it happened at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Lynnhaven Road around 4:26 p.m.

An officer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Traffic on eastbound Virginia Beach Boulevard is being diverted at Lynnhaven.

