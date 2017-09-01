Police investigating bomb threat at Kohl’s in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a bomb threat Friday in Newport News.

According to dispatchers, the Kohl’s store at 551 Bland Boulevard received a bomb threat around 2:35 p.m.

The area is completely locked down. The Newport News police bomb squad is set up in the store’s parking lot.

Newport News police spokesperson MPO Brandon Maynard says a loss prevention officer called police after hearing from another employee that a male made a statement about a bomb inside of a backpack in the store. He says investigators are still searching, but have not found anything yet.

This is a breaking story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

