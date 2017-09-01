Person dressed like police officer assaults and robs teen in Sussex

SUSSEX, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Sussex County say a teenager was assault and robbed Sunday evening by someone dressed like a police officer.

Det. Derrick McKenzie Sussex County Sheriff’s Office tells WAVY.com the incident happened around 9 p.m. on in a remote but heavily traveled area of U.S. Route 460.

An 18-year-old young man from Prince George County, who was passing through the area for work, was stopped by someone with blue lights on the hood of their car.

McKenzie says the driver yelled at the teen to move further onto a piece of highway just off 460 at Route 602.

As soon as the teen stopped the car, and the driver — who was said to have been wearing a mask and a dark blue or black police-type uniform — ran up and hit him with a stun-type weapon.

According to McKenzie, this person also took some cash from the teen. There were no major injuries, and the victim was able to drive somewhere else to call 911.

McKenzie says they have not had anything else like this happen.