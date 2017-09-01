Officials caution visitors of tides around Shelly Island development

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras officials are continuing to caution visitors to be mindful of the tides when trying to get to the sandbar referred to as Shelly Island.

The new “island” formed off the coast Cape Point over the summer, and is apparently a great place for seashells.

Officials say there have been water rescues in the channel as a result of larger swells, higher tides, and increased rip current threats from recent weather events.

The Cape Point area is “highly dynamic” that is constantly changing from erosion and accretion of sand, officials say.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore does not recommend swimming or wading through the water of this channel.