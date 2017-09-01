Newport News Shipbuilding awarded contract to overhaul USS George Washington

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Friday that Newport News Shipbuilding has received a $2.8 billion contract to overhaul the USS George Washington (CVN 73).

The Washington’s overhaul will include refueling the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s reactors, as well as extensive updates to over 2,300 compartments, 600 tanks and hundreds of systems. Major upgrades will be made to the flight deck, catapults, combat systems and the island.

The ship arrived at Newport News on Aug. 4 under a planning contract. Work is getting underway immediately and will continue through August 2021.

More than 4,000 shipyard employees will support overhaul efforts.

After the overhaul, Huntington Ingalls says the Washington will be “one of the most modern and technologically advanced Nimitz-class aircraft carriers in the fleet.” The USS George Washington is the sixth Nimitz-class carrier to undergo overhaul.

Shipyard officials say overhaul represents 35 percent of all maintenance and modernization in an aircraft carrier’s 50-year service life.